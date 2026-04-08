JEE Main April 8 analysis 2026: How was the paper? Check answer key, result date

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examinations held today, April 8, were analysed as "moderately easy to difficult". The last day of the JEE Main April session was held in a single shift in evening from 3 pm to 6 pm. According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering Aakash Educational Services Limited, "the paper was of easy to moderate difficulty. Physics and Chemistry were easy, while Mathematics was easy to moderate. The paper demonstrated a balanced coverage of the syllabus, with a significant number of questions based on NCERT."

JEE Main April 8 section-wise analysis 2026

Physics

The Physics section was easy. Questions were asked from most chapters, with higher weightage from Mechanics; however, Fluid Mechanics was not included. Electromagnetism was covered, while Magnetism had relatively lower representation. EMI and AC had minimal weightage. A few questions were asked from Ray Optics and Wave Optics. Thermodynamics and Modern Physics were also included. Some questions were statement-based, and a few were slightly ambiguous.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was easy. Questions were fairly evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry, with slightly fewer from Physical Chemistry. Inorganic Chemistry had significant weightage and a good level of questions. Some questions were based on laboratory-related concepts, and many were directly from NCERT. Most questions were straightforward, though a few involved calculations.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was easy to moderate. Questions were well distributed across chapters, with a slightly higher proportion from Class 12 topics. Greater emphasis was observed on Vectors, 3D Geometry, and permutations and combinations. Other chapters had average representation, and Calculus had moderate weightage. Most questions were not lengthy, although a few required calculations.

JEE Main answer key date 2026

JEE Main answer key is likely to be released next week, by April 15. The candidates can check and download the JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download the JEE Main answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main answer key PDF link. Now, download JEE Main answer key PDF and take a printout.

JEE Main result date 2026

JEE Main final answer key and result are likely to be released by the end of April. JEE Main result once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2026 Live Updates: April 8 session begins; check shift-wise analysis, answer key, result date