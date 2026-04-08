JEE Main 2026 Live Updates: JEE April session to end today; check shift-wise analysis, answer key, result date

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 April session which was commenced on April 2 will conclude today, April 8. JEE Main will be held in single shift today, from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main paper one (BE/ BTech) held in previous sessions were analysed as moderately easy; with Mathematics being difficult in almost all the sessions, while Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as easy.

JEE Main answer key is likely to be released next week, by April 15. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main answer key PDF link. Now, download JEE Main answer key PDF and take a print out.

The candidates will also get opportunity to raise objections on JEE Main answer key 2026 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. After reviewing the objections raised on JEE Main answer key 2026, NTA will release the JEE Main final answer key and result. JEE Main final answer key and result is likely to be released by April-end. JEE Main result once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.