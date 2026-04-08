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  3. JEE Main 2026 Live Updates: JEE April session to end today; check shift-wise analysis, answer key, result date

JEE Main 2026 Live Updates: JEE April session to end today; check shift-wise analysis, answer key, result date

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

JEE Main 2026 (Last Day) Live: JEE Main paper one (BE/ BTech) held in previous sessions were analysed as moderately easy; with Mathematics being difficult in almost all the sessions, while Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as easy.

JEE Main April session 2026 Live: Check answer key, result date
JEE Main April session 2026 Live: Check answer key, result date Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 April session which was commenced on April 2 will conclude today, April 8. JEE Main will be held in single shift today, from 3 pm to 6 pm. The JEE Main paper one (BE/ BTech) held in previous sessions were analysed as moderately easy; with Mathematics being difficult in almost all the sessions, while Physics and Chemistry were reviewed as easy. 

JEE Main answer key is likely to be released next week, by April 15. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main answer key PDF link. Now, download JEE Main answer key PDF and take a print out. 

The candidates will also get opportunity to raise objections on JEE Main answer key 2026 on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. After reviewing the objections raised on JEE Main answer key 2026, NTA will release the JEE Main final answer key and result. JEE Main final answer key and result is likely to be released by April-end. JEE Main result once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

JEE Main 2026 April session (last day) Live Updates

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  • 12:04 PM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April 6 morning shift analysis of Chemistry

    The Chemistry section was moderate in difficulty. Questions were evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. While most were straightforward, some numerical-based questions were calculation-intensive and time-consuming. Several questions were directly based on NCERT. Inorganic Chemistry had good representation, with questions from Coordination Compounds and the d- and f-block elements. Organic Chemistry was of standard level, as analysed by Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited. 

  • 11:35 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main April 6 morning shift section-wise analysis

    Physics

    The Physics section was easy. Questions were asked from most major chapters, with higher weightage from Electromagnetism and Mechanics, while Optics and Waves had fewer questions. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately covered. Some questions were statement-based. Fluid Mechanics was not included. In Modern Physics, questions were from Atomic Structure and Semiconductors. A few questions were also asked from Oscillations, as reviewed by Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited. 

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 April 6 analysis: Check shift one review

    JEE Main 2026 morning shift on April 6 was analysed as "moderately easy". According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, "the paper was of easy to moderate difficulty. Physics and Mathematics were relatively easy, while Chemistry was of moderate level. The paper showed a balanced distribution of questions across chapters."  

  • 11:10 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 date

    JEE Main 2026 result is expected to be released by April-end. The candidates can check JEE Main result on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and download scorecard PDF. To download JEE Main April session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:06 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to raise objections on JEE Main answer key 2026

    Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link 
    Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth 
    Choose questions you wish to raise objections 
    Upload answers and supported document PDF 
    Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit 
    Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.    

  • 11:04 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session answer key, candidates need to visit the official website -  jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session answer key pdf and take a print out. 

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main answer key release date

    JEE Main April session answer key is likely to be released next week, by April 15. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session answer key, candidates need to visit the official website -  jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key pdf will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session answer key pdf and take a print out. 

  • 10:58 AM (IST)Apr 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 April session to end today

    Today is the last day of JEE Main 2026 April session. The JEE Main April session which commenced on April 2 will conclude today. The JEE Main paper one (BE/ BTech) will be held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Following the exam, the answer key is likely to be out next week, by April 15 and result by month-end. JEE Main answer key and result once announced, will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

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