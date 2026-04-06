JEE Main April 6 Shift One Analysis 2026: How was paper? Check students and teachers' reactions

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 held today in the morning shift was analysed as moderately easy, as per candidates and experts. The JEE Main shift one was held from 9 am to 12 noon.

According to Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering, Aakash Educational Services Limited, "the paper was of easy to moderate difficulty. Physics and Mathematics were relatively easy, while Chemistry was of moderate level. The paper showed a balanced distribution of questions across chapters."

JEE Main 2026 (Day Four) Section-wise analysis

Physics

The Physics section was easy. Questions were asked from most major chapters, with higher weightage from Electromagnetism and Mechanics, while Optics and Waves had fewer questions. Topics such as Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, and Modern Physics were adequately covered. Some questions were statement-based. Fluid Mechanics was not included. In Modern Physics, questions were from Atomic Structure and Semiconductors. A few questions were also asked from Oscillations.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was moderate in difficulty. Questions were evenly distributed among Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. While most were straightforward, some numerical-based questions were calculation-intensive and time-consuming. Several questions were directly based on NCERT. Inorganic Chemistry had good representation, with questions from Coordination Compounds and the d- and f-block elements. Organic Chemistry was of standard level.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was easy. Questions were well distributed across the syllabus, with higher weightage from Integral Calculus, Conic Sections, and Algebra. Topics such as 3D Geometry, Probability, Permutations & Combinations, Binomial Theorem, Vectors, Complex Numbers, and Differential Calculus had average representation. Algebra had slightly higher weightage, while Coordinate Geometry was moderately covered.