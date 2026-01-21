JEE Main answer key 2026 release date: When will JEE Main answer key be out? Download link JEE Main answer key 2026: The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to raise objections on JEE Main answer key 2026.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 answer key is likely to be released in the first week of February. The candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out. JEE Main 2026 analysis Live Updates

JEE Main answer key 2026: How to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main answer key 2026 objection window link

Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supported document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to check marks through JEE Main 2026 unofficial answer key

The candidates who wish to know marks of JEE Main 2026 shift two can do so through answer key available on alternative portals. The JEE Main aspirants can follow these steps to check marks through unofficial answer key. To download JEE Main unofficial answer key, candidates need to click on JEE Main answer key link available on unofficial portals, once opened on screen, download it and take a print out. Now review the answer key to know marks of your JEE Main BE/ BTech paper.

Click on JEE Main unofficial answer key link available on various alternative portals

JEE Main unofficial answer key PDF will be opened on screen

Save and download it, then take a print out

Review the answer key to know marks of JEE Main paper.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

