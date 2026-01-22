JEE Main 2026 Question Paper Review: Shift one ends; check paper analysis, good attempts JEE Main 2026 Question Paper Review: As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Physics and Maths paper was tough, while Chemistry paper is relatively scoring.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift one of day two has been concluded. The JEE Main shift one was held from 9 am to 12 noon, while shift two will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm. As per the initial reactions from the candidates, the Physics and Maths paper was tough, while Chemistry paper is relatively scoring.

Meanwhile, over 2.6 lakh candidates appeared on day one (January 21) across shift one and two; shift one- 1.27 lakh (1,27,562), shift two- 1.28 lakh (1,28,938). The JEE Main day one recorded a high attendance of 96 per cent - shift one (95.46 per cent), shift two (95.77 per cent). JEE Main 2026 analysis (day two) Live Updates | JEE Main 2026 Day One Analysis

The experts also analysed the JEE Mains shift one paper as difficult. According to Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation-

Physics

Physics was rated as Tough by most candidates. The section was described as lengthy and conceptually demanding, with questions requiring deeper understanding and careful application of concepts.

Mathematics

Mathematics emerged as the most challenging section of the paper. Students found it highly time-consuming, with complex calculations and questions that tested problem-solving skills extensively.

Chemistry

Chemistry was considered Easy and relatively scoring. Most questions were memory-based, straightforward, and required less time compared to Physics and Mathematics.

Prashant Jain, CEO, Oswaal Books- "Based on feedback from students who appeared in today’s JEE Main paper, the overall difficulty level was moderate, with Mathematics emerging as the most time-consuming section. Physics tested conceptual clarity and application, while Chemistry was largely NCERT-based and relatively easier, making it the most scoring section. The paper focused more on understanding fundamentals rather than rote learning. Students who managed time well and prioritised accuracy over attempts are likely to have an edge. For upcoming shifts, aspirants should focus on core concepts, stay calm, and avoid being influenced by previous shift analysis.”

