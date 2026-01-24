JEE Main 2026 (day four) shift two analysis 2026: How was the paper? Check difficulty level JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis shift two: As per the initial reactions of the candidates, the Maths was difficult followed by Physics, while Chemistry appeared to be relatively scoring. JEE Main will be held next on January 28 and 29, 2026.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 shift two of day four has been concluded. The candidates who had appeared for shift two analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per the initial reactions of the candidates, the Maths was difficult followed by Physics, while Chemistry appeared to be relatively scoring. JEE Main will be held next on January 28 and 29, 2026. JEE Main 2026 (day four) analysis Live Updates

Meanwhile, the candidates who had appeared in shift one analysed the difficulty level of the paper as moderate. As per Ajay Sharma, National Academic Director, Engineering. Aakash Educational Services Limited, JEE Main (shift one) was of moderate difficulty overall. All three subjects—Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics—were nearly of equal level, though Mathematics was slightly more challenging due to lengthy calculations, while Physics and Chemistry were relatively moderate. The paper was well-balanced in terms of question distribution and chapter coverage.

Here's section-wise analysis of JEE Main (shift one)

Physics

The Physics section was easy to moderate in difficulty. Questions were asked from almost all major chapters, with a greater focus on Mechanics, Electrostatics, and Magnetism, while Optics, Waves, and EMI had comparatively fewer questions. A fair number of questions were also seen from Gravitation. Some statement-based theoretical questions appeared ambiguous, making them slightly tricky to answer, though several were straightforward and direct. A few questions were time-consuming. Topics like Fluids, Oscillations, Electromagnetic Waves, Thermodynamics, Thermal Properties, and Modern Physics were adequately represented. Overall, the section comprised roughly 50% basic and 50% calculation-based questions.

Chemistry

The Chemistry section was easy to moderate. Questions were distributed across Organic, Inorganic, and Physical Chemistry. Among these, Inorganic Chemistry had relatively fewer questions, while Organic and Physical Chemistry were almost equally represented, with Physical Chemistry having slightly more numerical questions. Some of these were calculation-intensive, making the section somewhat time-consuming. Several statement-based questions were directly inspired by NCERT.

Mathematics

The Mathematics section was moderate to difficult. Questions were well-distributed across the syllabus, with greater emphasis on Algebra, Calculus, and Conic Sections. Topics like 2D Geometry, Sets, Determinants, Matrices, 3D Geometry, Vectors, and Complex Numbers had an average presence, while Probability and Permutation & Combination had relatively fewer questions. The lengthy calculations made this section the most challenging and time-consuming.

For details on JEE Main, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

