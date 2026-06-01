JEE Advanced AAT registration 2026 begins at jeeadv.ac.in; know how to apply

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) registration has been started, the candidates who wish to apply for JEE Advanced can do so on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The AAT application window will be closed on June 2.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for JEE Advanced 2026. To apply for JEE Advanced AAT application process, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on AAT application process link. Login with the credentials and proceed to fill online application. Complete registrations as instructed and verify details. Submit the AAT application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Tap on the link reads, 'JEE Advanced AAT registration 2026'

Login with the credentials and proceed to fill online application

Complete registrations as instructed and verify details

Submit the AAT application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

JoSAA counselling 2026

The JoSAA counselling process will commence on June 2.

How to apply at josaa.nic.in

Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in

Click on JoSAA counselling registration link

Log in using the JEE Main/JEE Advanced application number and password

Once logged in, candidates can check the link for choice filling Click the link and verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Make payment and click on submit

Take a printout of the application process for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling fee 2026

There is no registration fee for the JoSAA counselling 2025 process. However, as part of the seat allotment fees, you must pay a processing charge of INR 5000 if you are given a seat for the first time in any round. The total cost of accepting a seat includes this processing fee.

How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read : JEE Advanced Result 2026: Check details on JoSAA, AAT registration process, counselling schedule