JEE Advanced Result 2026: Check details on JoSAA, AAT registration process, counselling schedule

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) result has been declared. A total of 56,880 candidates got qualified in JEE Advanced. Shubham Kumar secured rank one in JEE Advanced followed by Kabeer Chhillar (rank 2) and Jatin Chahar (rank 3). Following the JEE Advanced result 2026, the next important steps is JoSAA and Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) Counselling. The AAT registration will begin on the official website - cportal.jeeadv.ac.in today, June 1, while the JoSAA counselling will commence on June 2.

As per the JEE Advanced schedule, AAT registration will remain open from June 1 to June 2, 2026 (5 PM).

JEE Advanced AAT registration 2026: Online registration steps

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Tap on the link reads, 'JEE Advanced AAT registration 2026'

Login with the credentials and proceed to fill online application

Complete registrations as instructed and verify details

Submit the AAT application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

JoSAA counselling 2026: How to apply at josaa.nic.in

Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in

Click on JoSAA counselling registration link

Log in using the JEE Main/JEE Advanced application number and password

Once logged in, candidates can check the link for choice filling Click the link and verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number

Make payment and click on submit

Take a printout of the application process for future reference.

JoSAA Counselling fee 2026

There is no registration fee for the JoSAA counselling 2025 process. However, as part of the seat allotment fees, you must pay a processing charge of INR 5000 if you are given a seat for the first time in any round. The total cost of accepting a seat includes this processing fee.

How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read : JEE Advanced Result 2026 OUT at jeeadv.ac.in Live: Shubham Kumar tops; download scorecard link here