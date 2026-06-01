June 1, 2026
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  4. JEE Advanced Result 2026 OUT at jeeadv.ac.in Live Updates: Shubham Kumar tops; download scorecard link here
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JEE Advanced Result 2026 OUT at jeeadv.ac.in Live Updates: Shubham Kumar tops; download scorecard link here

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

JEE Advanced Result 2026 Live Updates: JEE Advanced result 2026 is now available on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. Know how to download JEE Advanced scorecard and merit list PDF.

JEE Advanced Result 2026 link activated at jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced Result 2026 link activated at jeeadv.ac.in. Image Source : jeeadv.ac.in
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) result has been declared, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF on the  official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced scorecard PDF login credentials are- roll number, date of birth.  A total of 56,880 candidates got qualified in JEE Advanced.  

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.    

  • Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in 
  • Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :JEE Advanced Result 2026 OUT at jeeadv.ac.in

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  • 9:55 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to apply for JoSAA counselling

    • Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in
    • Click on JoSAA counselling registration link
    • Log in using the JEE Main/JEE Advanced application number and password
    • Once logged in, candidates can check the link for choice filling Click the link and verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
    • Make payment and click on submit
    • Take a printout of the application process for future reference.  
  • 9:43 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Advanced JoSAA counselling schedule 2026

    JoSAA counselling will commence on June 2. 

    1. Visit the official website - josaa.nic.in
    2. Click on JoSAA counselling registration link
    3. Log in using the JEE Main/JEE Advanced application number and password
    4. Once logged in, candidates can check the link for choice filling Click the link and verify using the OTP sent to the registered mobile number
    5. Make payment and click on submit
    6. Take a printout of the application process for future reference.   
  • 9:05 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Advanced final answer key OUT

    JEE Advanced final answer key has been released. The candidates can follow these steps to download final answer key PDF - 

    • Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in 
    • Click on JEE Advanced final answer key PDF link 
    • JEE Advanced final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save JEE Advanced final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 9:04 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

    1. Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in 
    2. Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 9:04 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Advanced toppers

    Shubham Kumar of IIT Delhi Zone, with 330 of 360 marks, is the topper in the Common Rank List (CRL). Meanwhile, Arohi Deshpande of IIT Delhi Zone, with 280 out of 360 marks, is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 77. 

    • Shubham Kumar: 330 marks
    • Kabeer Chhillar: 329 marks
    • Jatin Chahar: 319 marks 
  • 9:03 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Over 56,000 students pass exam

    A total of 1,79,694 candidates appeared for both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2026. Of these, 56,880 candidates, including 10,107 female aspirants, have qualified, as per the JEE Advanced official notification. 

  • 9:02 AM (IST)Jun 01, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Advanced result 2026 declared at jeeadv.ac.in

    JEE Advanced result 2026 has been declared, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

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