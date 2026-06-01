JEE Advanced Result 2026 OUT at jeeadv.ac.in Live Updates: Shubham Kumar tops; download scorecard link here

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) result has been declared, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced scorecard PDF login credentials are- roll number, date of birth. A total of 56,880 candidates got qualified in JEE Advanced.

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.