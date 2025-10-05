Jammu schools to stay shut on October 6-7 amid heavy rain alert In response to a 48-hour heavy rainfall forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Jammu administration has ordered the closure of all schools across the division on October 6 and 7.

The Jammu administration has ordered the closure of all schools across the division on October 6 and 7. This comes in response to a 48-hour heavy rainfall forecast issued by the Inidan Meteorological Department (IMD). Officials confirmed that the school closure applies to both government and private schools in Jammu division. Authorities are taking no chances as continuous rainfall is expected, which may cause waterlogging, transport disruptions, and other hazards affecting normal life.

IMD warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall

The IMD has issued warnings for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of Jammu, raising concerns over potential flash floods and landslides in vulnerable and hilly areas. Residents are advised to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines during this period. Jammu officials have urged people to stay indoors and avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary. Special caution is advised for those living in low-lying areas or near hilly terrains prone to landslides. Disaster management teams are on high alert and ready to respond to emergencies. Normal academic activities are expected to resume once the heavy rainfall subsides and local authorities complete a thorough review of the situation. Parents and students will be notified of updates on school reopening plans.

