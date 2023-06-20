Jamia Milia Islamia to organise three-week training program on AI, machine learning, details here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jamia short term training programme from July 4, 2023

Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) is all set to organise a short-term training programme on Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) next month. According to an official statement, the registration for this programme are underway. The programme will be conducted for three weeks between July 4 and July 22 by the university's Department of Computer Engineering, according to the brochure released by the university.

The programme will be conducted from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday and the classes will be held both online and offline. This course will comprise lectures and practical work under the guidance of experienced professionals, said the university.

ALSO READ | JEE Advanced 2023: IIT Gandhinagar to host virtual open house tomorrow for qualified candidates

AI and Machine Training Programme number of seats and Eligibility

A total of 80 seats are being reserved for this course out of which 30 are for offline participants and 50 are for online participants. The allotment of the seats will be based on a first come first serve. Students from Undergraduate, Postgraduate courses, and PhD scholars and faculty with mathematical backgrounds are eligible for the said course.

What is the main module of the training programme?

The course will mainly comprise five modules including Introduction to AI and Python Basics, Applied Data Science with Python, Machine Learning Algorithms, Deep Learning for Computer Vision using Keras and Tensorflow, and Deep Learning for Natural Language Processing using Keras and Tensorflow.

According to the brochure, the course will be taught by industry practitioners and experienced faculty from Jamia Milia Islamia, while faculty from IITs, NITs, and IIITs and foreign universities will also deliver lectures.

The course has a targeted curriculum on essential concepts and techniques in AI and ML. The registration fee for students and academicians from Jamia is Rs 4,000 and Rs 6,000 for non-Jamia students and academicians, the brochure said.

ALSO READ | DU Admission 2023: Aspirants can apply despite missing to select Delhi University in CUET UG registration

The resource materials and session slides from the lectures will be distributed to all students, it said.

"Students would be evaluated throughout the course through various quizzes and assignments. The students would also receive a certificate from the university after the completion of their course," the official informed.

The Department of Computer Engineering was established in the year 2000. JMI's Faculty of Engineering and Technology was ranked 26th among all the Indian engineering institutes in the 2023 NIRF rankings.

(With PTI inputs)