ISC topper Anushka Ghosh: 'ISC module is well-structured like CBSE to crack JEE, NEET'

New Delhi:

Anushka Ghosh from West Bengal's Barrackpore topped the ISC exam 2026, securing 100 per cent marks (400 out of 400). The topper secured a perfect 100 in English, Maths, Physics, Chemistry and Computer Science. She is a student of St Xavier's Institution, Panihati.

Anushka credited her success to steady preparations, hard work and her mother's constant motivation. She is now focusing on her JEE Advanced preparations as her dream is to pursue Aerospace engineering from the top five IITs. "At the final hour, I am now taking daily two to three mock tests and practising sample papers, previous years' papers to understand my loopholes in preparations and to get accustomed to time management."

(Image Source : INDIA TV)ISC topper Anushka Ghosh's marksheet.

The ISC topper continued her preparations for JEE along with ISC, and according to her, "The ISC syllabus and module are well-designed like CBSE to crack competitive exams like JEE, NEET."

"To crack any competitive exams, you need to have a smart strategy and thorough preparation. Though most of the questions in JEE Main are NCERT-based, the ISC module is well designed to crack JEE, NEET," She asserted.

The topper scored 98 percentile in JEE Main. Both ISC and ICSE results were announced today, April 30. The ISC 12th pass percentage touched 99.13 per cent, with girls securing 99.48 per cent and boys 98.81 per cent.

The pass percentage in the ICSE, Class 10 exam touched 99.18 per cent; girls have outperformed boys. The pass percentage of the female students was 99.46 per cent, and that of the male students was 98.93 per cent.

Notably, ICSE and ISC results 2026 are available on the websites - results.cisce.org, cisce.org.

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