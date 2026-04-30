ISC result 2026: Pass percentage improves, touches 99.13%

New Delhi:

The Indian School Certificate, ISC (Class 12) result 2026 has been declared, the pass percentage this year was improved in comparsion to last year. This year, the ISC 12th pass percentage touched 99.13 per cent, with girls securing 99.48 per cent and boys 98.81 per cent. Last year, the ISC pass percentage was 99.02 per cent. The candidates can check ISC result on the official website - results.cisce.org and download CISCE 12th scorecard PDF. The ISC, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code.

ISC result is now available for download on the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org. To download ISC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org and click on ISC scorecard 2026 pdf link. Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials. ISC, 12th scorecard 2026 pdf will appear on the screen for download, save ISC scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - cisce.org, results.cisce.org Click on ISC, 12th scorecard PDF link Use Unique ID, Index number, and Captcha code as the login credentials ISC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen Save ISC, 12th scorecard 2026 PDF and take a print out.

How to check ISC result via SMS

To get ISC result 2026, type ISC results followed by a space and seven-digit Unique ID and send it to 09248082883.

How to download ISC, 12th scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for ISC, 12th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download ISC, 12th scorecard PDF at UMANG app

Open the UMANG App

Register with required credentials

Click on ISC scorecard PDF link

Login with credentials - roll number, school number, admit card ID

ISC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ISC scorecard PDF and take a print out.

ISC pass marks

The minimum passing marks to clear ISC exam is 33 per cent, while 35 per cent subject-wise.

For details on ISC exam result 2026, please visit the official website - cisce.org.