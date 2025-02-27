India TV education Conclave: Anil Sahasrabuddhe says skill development should start from Class 6 itself Anil Sahasrabuddhe said, "People's attitudes should change. They should not only run after white collar jobs, there are other jobs too which require skills. Communication skills are also very important. If skill sets are not taught in schools, employability will be less.”

New Delhi: Dr Anil Sahasrabuddhe, President of the NETF, addressed the India TV Speed ​​News Education Conclave and said the skill development in students should start from Class 6 itself. Students from Class 9th to 12th class should have good educational skills.

In this conclave, Dr Anil Sahasrabuddhe also highlighted the issue of unemployment. Responding to a question on skills, Dr Anil Sahasrabuddhe said that earlier people did not know about skills.

Sahasrabuddhe said, "People's attitudes should change. They should not only run after white collar jobs, there are other jobs too which require skills. Communication skills are also very important. If skill sets are not taught in schools, employability will be less.”

He said that India will become an employable country in the right direction and the Atal Tinkering Labs are running in 10 thousand schools.

Sahasrabuddhe said that many youngsters are entering the world of startups. “Over 10 years ago there were 400 registered startups in our country and now there are more than 1.4 lakhs. A different environment is being created in the country. We are the third largest startup ecosystem in the world," he said.

He said that today, through digital medium, one can learn many skills sitting anywhere at home.

He further said that when we start teaching ethics, culture, self-confidence, self-reliance, then the behavior and thinking of people will change.