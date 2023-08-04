Independence Day 2023: Will India celebrate its 76th or 77th I-Day this year? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) Indian Independence Day 2023

India will celebrate the Independence Day 2023 throughout the country on 15th August. The day holds tremendous importance since its reminds every Indian about the India's independence from British colonialism. As India is going to celebrate another year of Independence, people are facing confusion in determining whether India will celebrate its 76th or 77th Independence Day this year.

Is it India's 76th or 77th Independence Day

On 15 August 1947, India got its freedom, ending an almost 190-year British rule and the reins of control were handed over to the leaders of the country. The first independence day celebration was organised on 15 August 1948. With this logic, India will celebrate its 76th anniversary of Independence.

However, if we calculate 15 August 1947 as the first year of India's independence and the country is completing 76 years of its hard-earned freedom, 15 August 2023 will be counted as the 77th Independence Day for India.

Although both arguments are valid, but with the majority approval, the correct way to say is that India will celebrate its 76th year of anniversary but it's still the 77th year of Independence in 2023.

Independence Day 2023: Theme

The theme of Independence Day 2023 for this year will be "Nation First, Always First". The government has decided to organise various events within the framework of events belonging to the "Azadi ka Amrit Mohatsav" initiative.