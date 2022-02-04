ICSE, ISC semester 1 result 2022: Date, time of result announcement declared - where, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Schools will need to login into the career portal of the council and then use the principal's login credentials to access the results.

ICSE, ISC semester 1 result date, time: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will releasing the result of first semester of ICSE, ISC on Monday February 7, 2022. The ICSE, ISC results will be declared at 10 AM, the council said in an official release.

Students may check their results on the official websites: isce.org, results.cisce.org.

Apart from this, candidates can also receive their mark sheet through SMS. Schools will need to login into the career portal of the council and then use the principal's login credentials to access the results.

The council conducted ICSE semester 1 exam were conducted from November 29 to December 16 last year. The ISC exams were held between November 22 to December 20.

