NEET PG exam 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks, new dates to be announced soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). NEET PG exam 2022 postponed by 6-8 weeks.

Highlights Health Ministry on Feb 4 postponed NEET PG exam 2022 by six to eight weeks

Many of the interns would not be able to participate in PG Counselling 2022 by the month of May/June

On January 25, six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of NEET

The Union Health Ministry on Friday (February 4) postponed the NEET PG exam 2022 by six to eight weeks, keeping in view the clash in dates with NEET PG 2021 counselling.

The Ministry, in its notice, said, "A lot of representations were being received from medical doctors regarding a request to delay NEET-PG 2022 examination date i.e. March 12, 2022, as published...since it is clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling. Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG Counselling 2022 by the month of May/June 2022."

"Keeping the facts in view, Union Health Ministry has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably," the notice read.

On January 25, six MBBS graduates had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses, claiming that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period.

ALSO READ: NEET PG 2022: Students demand exam postponement as dates clash with counselling process

Dr B Srinivas, Assistant Director General (Medical Education) and Member Secretary of the Medical Counselling Committee, in a communication sent to Dr M Bajpai, executive director of NBE, said that a lot of representations were being received from medical doctors requesting to postpone the NEET-PG 2022 examination as it was clashing with the NEET PG 2021 counselling.

Also, many of the interns would not be able to participate in the PG counselling 2022 in May-June, Srinivas said.

“Keeping the above facts in view, the HFM (ministry of health and family welfare) has taken the decision to postpone NEET PG 2022 by 6-8 weeks or suitably.

Hence, the decision made by HFM may be complied with,” the communication sent on February 3 stated.

The exam was scheduled to be held on March 12.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: NEET PG counselling to start from January 12: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Latest Education News