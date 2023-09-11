HPSC PGT Answer Key 2023 OUT at hpsc.gov.in, download here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV HPSC PGT Answer Key 2023 released

HPSC PGT Answer Key 2023: Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the answer key for Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) exam 2023. Candidates who took the combined screening test for HPSC PGT recruitment 2023 in various subjects can check and download the answer key through the official website-- hpsc.gov.in.

The candidates can challenge the provisional answer key till September 13. Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 250 for each question challenge. The HPSC PGT recruitment examination is being conducted under various advertisements to fill up a total of 4,473 vacancies of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs). Of these 613 posts in 19 different subjects are for Mewat Cadre, while 3,863 posts are for PGTs in the rest of Haryana state.

The HPSC PGT exam 2023 was conducted for the post of Commerce, Mathematics, Chemistry, Hindi, Physics, English, History, Economics & Biology on September 9 and September 10, 2023. Candidates will have to key in their credentials to raise a challenge against the tentative answer key. A panel of subject experts will review the grievances and will publish the final answer key accordingly.

HPSC PGT Answer Key 2023: How to Check

Visit the official website hpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, go to the 'Important Links' section

Click on the PGT answer key link and key in your credentials

Verify the answers and match your responses

Download the key and save it for future use.

