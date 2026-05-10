HPBOSE Himachal Pradesh 10th result 2026 OUT at hpbose.org; 83.87% students pass; Anmol tops

New Delhi:

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the Class 10 exam result 2026. A total of 83.87 per cent of students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully this year. Anmol from Kangra secured the top position with 99.86 per cent marks.

The students who had appeared for the HPBOSE 10th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - hpbose.org.

The students can follow these steps to check and download the HPBOSE 10th scorecard on the official website - hpbose.org. To download the HPBOSE 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official website - hpbose.org and the alternative site - indiaresults.com. Now, click on the HPBOSE 10th scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. The HPBOSE 10th scorecard will be available for download, save the HPBOSE 10th marksheet PDF, and take a hard copy of it.

Visit the official website - hpbose.org

Click on the HPBOSE 10th result link

Use the application number and date of birth as the required login credentials

HPBOSE 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save the HPBOSE 10th marksheet PDF and take a printout.

How to download HPBOSE 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com

Click on HPBOSE 10th scorecard at indiaresults.com

Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials

HPBOSE 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save the HPBOSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a printout.

How to download HPBOSE 10th scorecard via Digilocker

Download the Digilocker app from the Google Play Store

Use your required login credentials - application number, date of birth

Click on the HPBOSE 10th scorecard PDF link

HPBOSE 10th scorecard will be available for download

Save the HPBOSE 10th marksheet PDF and take a printout.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC 10th result 2026 OUT at mahahsscboard.in Live: 92.09% students pass; Konkan division

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