WBBSE Madhyamik result 2026 at wbresults.nic.in Live: West Bengal 10th result when and where to check

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Board, WBBSE Madhyamik, 10th result websites and links are - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students can check and download WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE Madhyamik, 10th result 2026 will be announced at 9:30 am and the scorecard will be available for download at wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF on the websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard via App