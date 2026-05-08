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WBBSE Madhyamik result 2026 at wbresults.nic.in Live: West Bengal 10th result when and where to check

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Live: The students can check and download WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. Know how to download WBBSE Madhyamik scorecard PDF.

WBBSE Madhyamik result 2026 Live: Check West Bengal Board 10th result via wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in.
WBBSE Madhyamik result 2026 Live: Check West Bengal Board 10th result via wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Kolkata:

The West Bengal Board, WBBSE Madhyamik, 10th result websites and links are - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students can check and download WB Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The WBBSE Madhyamik, 10th result 2026 will be announced at 9:30 am and the scorecard will be available for download at wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. 

The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF on the websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.   

How to download WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard via App  

  • Download iResults, Madhyamik Results, Edutips App from Google Playstore 
  • Register with login credentials - registration number/ mobile number, date of birth 
  • Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 link 
  • WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :West Bengal Madhyamik 10th result 2026 at wbbsedata.com Live

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  • 8:22 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB Madhyamik 10th result 2026: Last year's pass percentage

    Last year, the pass percentage in the WB Madhyamik 10th exam was 86.56 per cent. Here are the last five years' pass percentage of WB Madhyamik 10th exam 2026 - 

    • 2025: 86.56%
    • 2024: 83.61%
    • 2023: 86.15%
    • 2022: 86.60%
    • 2021: 100%. 
  • 8:18 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com: Steps to download

    • Click on WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com  
    • Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials  
    • WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save WBBSE Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  
  • 8:16 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download Madhyamik, 10th scorecard at wbresults.nic.in

    The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout. 

  • 8:15 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How many students appeared for WB Madhyamik 10th exam 2026?

    Over 9.71 lakh (9,71,340) students appeared for the WBBSE Madhyamik 10th exam 2026 held between February 2 and 12, 2026. The WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result will be announced on the websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in on May 8. 

    The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.   

  • 8:12 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026: Official websites to check

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 will be available on the websites - wbbse.wb.gov.in, wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in. The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout. 

  • 8:08 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026: When and where to check

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 will be available on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10:15 am. The WBBSE 10th result will be announced at 9:30 am. The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbsedata.com, wbbse.wb.gov.in. To download, students need to visit the official websites - wbbsedata.com, wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.   

     

  • 7:40 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard at wbbse.wb.gov.in

    The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.

  • 7:40 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB Madhyamik 10th result links

    WB Madhyamik 10th result links are - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout. 

  • 7:39 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WB Madhyamik 10th result websites

    WB Madhyamik 10th result websites are - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WB Madhyamik marksheet PDF and take a printout.  

  • 7:39 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result time

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result time is 9:30 am and the Class 10 result will be available on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10:15 am. The students can follow these steps to download the WB Madhyamik 10th scorecard PDF. To download, students need to visit the official website - wbresults.nic.in and click on the Madhyamik 10th marksheet PDF link 

  • 7:38 AM (IST)May 08, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 today

    WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2026 will be announced on Friday, May 8. The WBBSE Madhyamik result will be announced through press conference tomorrow at 9:30 am and the Class 10 result will be available on the websites - wbresults.nic.in, wbbse.wb.gov.in from 10:15 am.  

     

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