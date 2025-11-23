HECI Bill 2025: Parliament to introduce single higher education regulator, replacing UGC, AICTE and NCTE The bill proposes a single regulator to replace the UGC, AICTE, and NCTE, consolidating regulation, accreditation, and professional standards under one body.

New Delhi:

Parliament is set to debate a landmark reform in higher education when the winter session begins on December 1, with the government preparing to introduce a bill that will create a single unified regulator for higher education in India.

Introducing the higher education commission of India (HECI) Bill

According to the Lok Sabha bulletin, the new legislation is titled the Higher Education Commission of India Bill. The proposal seeks to replace multiple existing regulatory bodies, including the University Grants Commission (UGC), the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), with one umbrella organisation.

The plan for HECI was first outlined in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which recommended a single, strong regulator for higher education instead of multiple agencies with separate mandates.

Scope of the new regulator

Currently, the UGC oversees non-technical higher education, the AICTE governs technical institutions, and the NCTE regulates teacher education. The proposed HECI will consolidate these areas under one body.

However, medical and law education will remain outside HECI’s purview, continuing under their respective existing regulators.

The planned commission will focus on three key functions:

Regulation of institutions

Accreditation

Setting professional standards

Notably, funding decisions will remain with the administrative ministry, ensuring a clear separation between regulation and financial governance.

A long-standing idea

The concept of a single higher education regulator is not new. In 2018, a draft HECI Bill was released for public feedback, proposing the repeal of the UGC Act and the creation of a unified framework. While that draft did not progress, discussions continued.

Renewed efforts began in 2021, after Dharmendra Pradhan assumed office as Union Education Minister. Since then, the government has been shaping the framework for a unified regulator, in line with NEP-2020 recommendations.

NEP-2020 emphasises clear roles

The NEP-2020 document highlights the need for a complete overhaul of the regulatory system to re-energise higher education. It calls for a clear separation of roles among regulation, accreditation, funding, and academic standard-setting, each to be handled by independent and empowered bodies.

The introduction of the HECI Bill in Parliament marks a significant step toward restructuring India’s higher education framework. The upcoming debate will determine the future of this long-discussed reform and its impact on the country’s higher education landscape.