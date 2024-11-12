Haryana government revises school timings for academic session 2024-25; check complete winter schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana school timings revised 2024-25

Haryana school timings revised 2024-25: The Haryana Directorate of School Education has announced the new school timings for the academic session for 2024-25, with adjustments based on seasonal changes. These timings will apply to both single-shift and double-shift schools across the state.

Announcing on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Haryana's Chief Minister tweeted, ''Instructions have been issued to revise the timings in Haryana schools for the 2024-25 session. Single-shift schools will run from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm in winter. Double shift schools (till February 15, 2025) will run from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm in the first shift and from 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm in the second shift.''

Revised Haryana school timings

School type Summer timing (16 Feb to 14 Nov) Winter timing (15 Nov to 15 Feb) Single shift schools 8:00 am to 2:30 pm 9:30 am to 3:30 pm Double-shift schools (1st Shift) 7:00 am to 12:30 pm 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

School timings in Double shift schools

Shift Summer timing (16 Feb to 14 Nov) Winter timing (15 Oct to 15 Feb) Double shift schools 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm

