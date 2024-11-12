Tuesday, November 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Haryana government revises school timings for academic session 2024-25; check complete winter schedule

Haryana government revises school timings for academic session 2024-25; check complete winter schedule

The Haryana government has revised the school timings of schools across the state for the academic session of 2024-25. The new timings will be applicable from November 15. Check the complete schedule here

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 12, 2024 14:26 IST
Haryana school timings revised 2024-25
Image Source : FILE Haryana school timings revised 2024-25

Haryana school timings revised 2024-25: The Haryana Directorate of School Education has announced the new school timings for the academic session for 2024-25, with adjustments based on seasonal changes. These timings will apply to both single-shift and double-shift schools across the state.  

Announcing on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Haryana's Chief Minister tweeted, ''Instructions have been issued to revise the timings in Haryana schools for the 2024-25 session. Single-shift schools will run from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm in winter. Double shift schools (till February 15, 2025) will run from 7:55 am to 12:30 pm in the first shift and from 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm in the second shift.''

Revised Haryana school timings

School type Summer timing (16 Feb to 14 Nov) Winter timing (15 Nov to 15 Feb)
Single shift schools 8:00 am to 2:30 pm 9:30 am to 3:30 pm
Double-shift schools (1st Shift) 7:00 am to 12:30 pm 8:00 am to 12:30 pm

School timings in Double shift schools

Shift Summer timing (16 Feb to 14 Nov) Winter timing (15 Oct to 15 Feb)
Double shift schools 12:45 pm to 6:15 pm 12:40 pm to 5:15 pm

ALSO READ | School holiday declared in Chennai as heavy rainfall batters city, nearby districts

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Education News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement