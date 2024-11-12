School holiday declared in Chennai as heavy rainfall batters city, nearby districts

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In response to the forecasted heavy rainfall, the District Collector of Chennai, Rashmi Siddharth Zagade, has declared a school holiday for all educational institutions in the city today. This follows a rain-soaked night and a yellow alert sound by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) over many parts of Tamil Nadu.

The IMD has also warned that heavy rain will persist with some downpours, especially over several districts of Tamil Nadu, in the coming days. As per the weather bulletin on threats notification, 12 districts were to be on alert on November 12, 17 districts were to be on alert on November 13, 27 districts were to be on alert on November 14 and 25 districts were to be under threat alert on November 15.

The IMD has also forecasted that Chennai and its suburbs will experience heavy rainfall interspersed with thunderstorms and lightning in the next two days. Residents should exercise caution as the sky is expected to be partly cloudy, with temperatures maintained. The daytime temperatures are most likely to be between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will drop to 25 degrees Celsius.

Officials have indicated that the rainfall, initially concentrated in the coastal areas from Tiruvallur to Ramanathapuram, may expand to other regions as the low-pressure system moves inland. The authorities have urged the public to remain alert and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the adverse weather conditions.

As the city braces for continued rainfall, the school holiday provides a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of children and prevent disruption to educational activities in the affected areas.