Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas School Holiday 2025: Will schools be closed on November 24 or 25?

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas School Holiday 2025: Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas is scheduled for November 24, but schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on November 25 as the UP government revised the gazetted holiday announced on account of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day.

New Delhi:

On account of Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas), schools, colleges and educational institutions in many states of North India are expected to observe holiday next week. Though the martyrdom day of the 9th Guru of Sikhs Guru Tegh Bahadur Singh is celebrated on November 24, but the confusion arose after the Uttar Pradesh government has notified the shift of Shaheedi Diwas holiday from November 24 to November 25.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas School Holiday 2025: Check state-wise list

States-like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand observe holiday on Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day. Schools, colleges and educational institutes are likely to be closed on Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas. Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas is scheduled for November 24, but schools in Uttar Pradesh will be closed on November 25 as the UP government revised the gazetted holiday announced on account of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas School Holiday on November 25

Uttar Pradesh

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas School Holiday on November 24

Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas will be observed on November 24, states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand have a listed holiday on this day. Schools, colleges in these states are likely to be closed on this day, students are advised to be in touch with the respective school, college administration.

Delhi

Punjab

Haryana

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand.

Honoured as Hind Ki Chadar (Shield of India), Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is known for laying down his life in 1675 to uphold religious freedom and defend the rights of those outside his own faith. He was executed on the roads of Chandani Chowk on the orders of the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. His martyrdom is observed every year with prayers and commemorative gatherings.

