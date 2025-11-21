School holiday declared in these states on Nov 24 for martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur, check full list School holiday: As per the official notifications, the schools and colleges (both government and private) will remain closed in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand. However, students must always check with the school for latest updates.

New Delhi:

School holidays have been declared in several states on November 24 to mark the Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, the ninth Sikh Guru. As the school holiday falls on a Monday, students and teachers will get an extended break, as the Sunday before it is already a weekly holiday.

As per the official notifications, the schools and colleges (both government and private) will remain closed in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Uttarakhand. However, students must always check with the school for latest updates.

Apart from schools, government offices and banks will also remain shut in many of these states on 24 November. However, digital and ATM services in banks will remain operational.

Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day: Check details

Honoured as Hind Ki Chadar (Shield of India), Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is known for laying down his life in 1675 to uphold religious freedom and defend the rights of those outside his own faith. He was executed on the roads of Chandani Chowk on the orders of the Mughal emperor, Aurangzeb. His martyrdom is observed every year with prayers and commemorative gatherings.

List of states that declared a school holiday

Uttar Pradesh

Delhi

Punjab

Haryana

Chandigarh

Uttarakhand

In these states, courts, municipal offices and other public institutions will also remain shut on November 24.