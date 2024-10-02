Gandhi Jayanti: Top 7 Mahatma Gandhi-led movements against British rule in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Top 5 Mahatma Gandhi led movements against British rule in India

Today, on October 2, 2024, India is celebrating the 155th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, known as the Father of the Nation. On August 15, 1947, India gained independence after years of struggle and sacrifice of several freedom fighters. During this journey, Mahatma Gandhi's non-violent philosophy has left a lasting impact on the world. He led several movements to free the country from British rule. On this occasion, let's remember the seven key movements led by Mahatma Gandhi that contributed to India's independence.

Top 7 Mahatma Gandhi-led movements against British rule in India​

Champaran Satyagraha: It was the first satyagraha movement led by Gandhiji during the British colonial period. It was the farmer's uprising that took place in Champaran situated in Bihar. The farmers were protesting against having to grow indigo with barely any payment for it.

Kheda Movement: It was the second Satyagraha movement after the success of Champaran Satyagraha. This movement was launched 7 days after the Ahmedabad mill strike, which played an important role in the Indian Independence. During Kheda Satyagraha of 1918, Gandhi organized this movement to support the peasants who were unable to pay the revenue because of famine and plague epidemic.

Rowlatt Satyagraha: It was one of the first movements launched by Mahatma Gandhi after his arrival in India. It began in Mumbai City against the oppressive Anarchical and Revolutionary Crimes Act of 1919, popularly known as the Rowlatt Act. The Act was based on the recommendations of the Sedition Committee headed by Sir Sidney Rowlatt. Essentially, it sought to criminalize dissent, empower the government to suppress political activities, and allow the detention of political prisoners without trial or judicial review for two years.

Non-cooperation movement: This movement, launched on 4 September 1920 against the British, was a political campaign led by Mahatma Gandhi to persuade Indians to revoke their cooperation with the British government and grant self-governance.

Salt Satyagraha: Salt Satyagraha is also known as Dandi March. It was a nonviolent civil disobedience movement led by Mahatma Gandhi in India in 1930.

Dalit Movement: It was a socio-political movement. This movement aimed to end the social, economic, and cultural dominance of upper castes over lower caste people. The main objective of the Dalit Movement was to establish a society in India based on social equality.

Quit India Movement: Quit India Movement: It was a mass protest against British rule in India that took place during World War II. It was launched on August 8, 1942, at the All India Congress Committee session in Bombay. The main objective of the movement was to end British rule and force immediate decolonization of India. The Quit India Movement, in particular, had a significant impact, with Mahatma Gandhi's slogan "Do or Die" inspiring the nation and leading to the British departure from India.

ALSO READ | Happy Gandhi Jayanti: Top 5 must-read books on Mahatma Gandhi