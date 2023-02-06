Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY 2nd list for admission to entry-level classes in Delhi's private schools likely Today

Entry-level Admissions: Admission to entry-level classes in Delhi's private schools are underway. It is expected that the second list for admission will be released today. Earlier, the first list was issued on January 20, 2023. The admission process is going on for more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi. The registration process began on December 1, 2022 and concluded on December 23, 2022.

Second list

A few private schools in Delhi are expected to publish the second list of shortlisted students for admission to entry-level classes today with many others having already closed the process with their first list itself. The first list was issued on January 20.

President of Delhi State Public School's Management Association R C Jain said several schools do not issue a waiting list or a second list of students as the seats fill up after the first draw of lots itself. The draw of lots is conducted under videography and its footage is retained by the school. The slips are shown to the parents before being put in the box used for the draw of lots.

Eligibility for admission

A child needs to be at least four years old to fill out the form for nursery admission. The age limit is five years for admission in kindergarten and at least six years for Class 1 as on March 31, 2023. The registration process for admission to entry-level classes in more than 1,800 private schools in Delhi for the 2023-24 academic session began on December 1 and ended on December 23.

The Department of Education had said that a non-refundable amount of Rs 25 can be charged as an admission registration fee. The purchase of a prospectus of a school by the parents will be optional, it had said. According to the circular, all private schools will reserve 25 percent of seats for economically weaker sections and disadvantaged group students as well as for differently-abled children.

