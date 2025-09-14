DUSU elections 2025: ABVP, NSUI, Left alliance roll out manifestos | Check what are their key promises DUSU elections 2025: The Delhi University students' union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 18, with 21 candidates contesting for president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary posts. The counting of votes and results is scheduled for the next day.

With the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections scheduled for September 18, the three main student groups -- the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left-supported SFI-AISA alliance -- unveiled their manifestos on Saturday, highlighting commitments on education, accessibility, and student welfare.

ABVP manifesto

The ABVP said that its manifesto was prepared after considering over 5,000 suggestions received from students.

The party promised subsidised health insurance, increased funding for academic and cultural societies, upgraded sports equipment, improved nutrition for student athletes, and accessibility audits to make campuses more inclusive. Its agenda also includes free Wi-Fi across the university and financial support for final-year research scholars.

"The ABVP's capable leadership has always been trusted by students of Delhi University. This year, we are determined to ensure adequate sports facilities and nutrition, campus accessibility audits for students with special needs, and free Wi-Fi access across DU.

"With these initiatives, we aim to establish Delhi University as a premier global institution," said Aryan Maan, the outfit's candidate for DUSU president.

NSUI manifesto

The NSUI manifesto emphasised inclusive infrastructure, affordable education, and protection of student rights. It proposed a barrier-free campus, a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 for students with disabilities, their representation in university committees, and support systems for North-Eastern and linguistic minority students.

The manifesto also highlighted the creation of sustainable campuses and called for rejecting the National Education Policy in favor of increased public funding.

Additionally, NSUI released a separate manifesto for women, focusing on safety and health. It promised dedicated helplines, sanitary pad vending machines, menstrual health awareness campaigns, and initiatives to promote gender sensitivity on campus.

SFI-AISA alliance manifesto

The SFI-AISA alliance termed its agenda "a true student-centric manifesto" and promised to resist fee hikes, push for elected Internal Complaints Committees and gender sensitisation cells in all colleges, and restore equal opportunity and grievance redressal mechanisms.

The alliance also promised menstrual leave for women students and called for the inclusion of women's colleges such as Lady Shri Ram College, Gargi College, and Daulat Ram College in the student union.

Criticising the National Education Policy (NEP) and the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme, the alliance argued that crucial teaching hours were being diverted to Skill Enhancement and Value Added Courses at the expense of core subjects. It vowed to scrap what it called "bogus courses," reinstate core course credits, revise internal assessments, and restore entrance exams.

DUSU elections 2025

Voting is scheduled for September 18, with counting to follow on September 19. Nearly 2.75 lakh students are eligible to participate in the polls. The voting for day classes will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while students of evening classes will cast their votes from 3 pm to 7:30 pm. The last date for receipt of nomination papers, along with a demand draft of Rs 500 as an annual fee and a bond of Rs 1 lakh, is September 10 by 3 pm, as per the DU notification.

Polling for the four central panel posts will take place through electronic voting machines, while college-level elections will continue with ballot papers.

This year's elections are being conducted under strict anti-defacement rules, in line with the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

In last year's DUSU elections, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had made a comeback after seven years as it clinched the president and joint secretary positions. The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had to remain content with the vice-president and secretary posts. NSUI's Rounak Khatri had emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. This was the first time that NSUI won the president's post since 2017 when Rocky Tuseed was elected to the chair.

