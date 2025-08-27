DUSU Election: From fee hikes to campus safety, list of issues that will dominate September 18 polls Fee hikes, hostel shortage, campus safety, and demand for concessional metro passes have emerged as the central issues in the September 18 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election is all set to be held on September 18. Prominent student groups have launched their campaign for the polls amid mounting opposition to the university's decision to mandate a Rs 1 lakh bond for contestants.

The Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) flagged long-standing concerns, but said it would prepare its manifesto after consulting with students.

DUSU Election: What are the key issues

Fee hikes, hostel shortage, campus safety, and demand for concessional metro passes have emerged as the central issues in the September 18 Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

"The major issues are fee hikes in colleges, shortage of hostels, and the need for more police booths in the North Campus and other areas due to frequent harassment cases. We are also demanding concessional bus and metro passes for students, a demand we have consistently raised," NSUI National Secretary and Delhi in-charge Honey Bagga said.

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI), contesting the polls jointly, said their priority was to end the skill enhancement courses and value addition courses, ensure metro passes and hostels for all, curb fee hikes, and strengthen internal complaints committees.

AISA General Secretary Prasanjeet said the alliance is focused on reversing policies that burden students.

Aishe Ghosh, the SFI general secretary, strongly opposed the bond requirement for candidates. "This is an unprecedented attack on the democratic spirit of the university," she said.

The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) state secretary Sarthak Sharma said they have launched a campaign titled "My DU, My Manifesto" to gather inputs from students.

"Nearly 20,000 students participated in our 'Student Dialogue' programme held at 10 places across the city.

"We raised issues such as setting up a centralised hostel allocation system, well-functioning internal complaints committees in every college, rollback of unregulated fee hikes, and uniformity under the 'one course, one fee' campaign," Sharma told PTI. He said the ABVP will prepare an inclusive manifesto by listening to students' views.

DUSU election expected to be three-cornered contest

This year's election is expected to shape up as a three-cornered contest, with the ABVP banking on its organisational network, NSUI looking to consolidate after last year's comeback, and the Left alliance seeking to project itself as an alternative force raising "real issues" of students.

Delhi University, in a notification issued on August 8, said that contestants in DUSU polls must submit a refundable bond of Rs 1 lakh as a preventive step against defacement of property during campaigning.

Last year, the Delhi High Court withheld the counting of votes in the polls over defacement before allowing it later, while clarifying that its intent was to "reform, not punish."

What happened in DUSU Election 2024

In the 2024 elections, NSUI made a comeback after seven years, winning the president and joint secretary posts, while ABVP secured the vice-president position and retained the secretary post.

Polling for this year's DUSU elections will be held on September 18, and counting will take place the next day.

With inputs from PTI