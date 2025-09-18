DUSU Election: Who was the first woman president of Delhi University Students Union? DUSU Election: Anju Sachdeva elected as the first DUSU president in 1989 contesting as an independent candidate. Followed by Anju Sachdeva, several women candidates were elected as DUSU president- Monika Kakkar, Shalu Malik, Alka Lamba, Nupur Shrama

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election is currently underway and this year, two women candidates are contesting for the President posts- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA). But, do you know who was the first woman president of DUSU?

First woman president of DUSU

DUSU's election was started in 1954, but the varsity's student body has to wait for over three decades to get it's first woman president. Anju Sachdeva elected as the first DUSU president in 1989 contesting as an independent candidate.

Meet the woman presidents of DUSU

Followed by Anju Sachdeva, several women candidates were elected as DUSU president- Monika Kakkar, Shalu Malik, Alka Lamba, Nupur Shrama. Monika Kakkar became the DUSU president in 1993, Shalu Malik in 1994, Alka Lamba in 1995. The last woman president of DUSU was Nupur Sharma in 2008.

DUSU's first president

The first elected president of DUSU was Gajraj Bahadur Nagar. He was elected for the President post in 1954 and remained in office till 1955. He obtained LLB degree from DU.

From DUSU President to top Indian politicians; meet them

Arun Jaitley- A veteran BJP leader, Jaitley was elected DUSU President in 1974. Jaitley held various important cabinet positions- he was the Minister of Finance between 2014 and 2019, Minister of Defence twice in 2014 and 2017, Minister of Information and Broadcasting from 2014 to 2016. He was also the leader of House in Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2019.

Vijay Goel- A BJP stalwart, Vijay Goel became the DUSU president in 1977. Jaitley also held key positions under Modi and Vajpayee government.

Goel was the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports from 2016 to 2017, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs- 2017 to 2019, Minister of State for Planning- 2001, Minister of State for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs- 2003, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports- 2003 to 2004.

Nupur Sharma- Nupur Sharma elected as the DUSU president in 2008. She later became BJP's spokesperson.

Ajay Maken- Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)'s Ajay Maken became DUSU president in 1985. He obtained the charge of Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty between 2012 and 13.

DUSU Election 2025

DUSU Election 2025 result will be announced on Friday, September 19. The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

