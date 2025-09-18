DUSU Election: Who was the first Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president? Know all about him DUSU Election: The first elected president of DUSU was Gajraj Bahadur Nagar. He was elected for the President post in 1954 and remained in office till 1955

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election is currently underway and the fate of the candidates contesting for the posts of president, vice-president, secretary, and joint secretary will be decided on Friday, September 19. But do you know the history of DUSU and who was the first president?

History of DUSU

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) was inaugurated in 1949 by Jawaharlal Nehru, country's first prime minister.

When was first DUSU Election held?

DUSU students got an opportunity to cast their vote for the first time in 1954.

DUSU's first president

The first elected president of DUSU was Gajraj Bahadur Nagar. He was elected for the President post in 1954 and remained in office till 1955. He obtained LLB degree from DU.

Following his stint in student politics, Gajraj entered into mainstream politics, he won assembly election from Mewla Maharajpur constituency of Faridabad in 1977. He later became the Minister of Food and Supplies in the Haryana Cabinet.

DUSU's first president died at the age of 73 in 2001.

From DUSU President to top Indian politicians; meet them

Arun Jaitley- A veteran BJP leader, Jaitley was elected DUSU President in 1974. Jaitley held various important cabinet positions- he was the Minister of Finance between 2014 and 2019, Minister of Defence twice in 2014 and 2017, Minister of Information and Broadcasting from 2014 to 2016. He was also the leader of House in Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2019.

Vijay Goel- A BJP stalwart, Vijay Goel became the DUSU president in 1977. Jaitley also held key positions under Modi and Vajpayee government.

Goel was the Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports from 2016 to 2017, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs- 2017 to 2019, Minister of State for Planning- 2001, Minister of State for Labour and Parliamentary Affairs- 2003, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports- 2003 to 2004.

Nupur Sharma- Nupur Sharma elected as the DUSU president in 2008. She later became BJP's spokesperson.

Ajay Maken- Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)'s Ajay Maken became DUSU president in 1985. He obtained the charge of Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty between 2012 and 13.

DUSU Election 2025

DUSU Election 2025 result will be announced on Friday, September 19. The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

