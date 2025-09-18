DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key contestants, guidelines, result date - details DUSU Election 2025: The polling time for DUSU election is from 8:30 am to 1 pm for day classes, and 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes

New Delhi:

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election voting is currently underway. The polling for day classes will end at 1 pm, while voting for evening classes will be held from 3 PM to 7:30 PM. The elections will see a close contest between RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Left-supported SFI-AISA alliance.

DUSU Election 2025: Polling time

Day class: 8:30 am to 1 pm

Evening class: 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

Key contestants



The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

DUSU Elections 2025: Candidates' reactions

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, NSUI President Candidate told ANI, ""I am completely hopeful that we are going to have good results. The university has seen very positive results. NSUI is going to win all four seats. I'm a woman presidential candidate. We're demanding twelve-day menstrual leave per semester. We're demanding a safe campus for students. Students come to Delhi University from all over the world, so CCTV cameras should be installed everywhere. The number of female and male guards should be increased, and there should be safety vans. I want to prevent the entry of outsiders into Delhi University. I consider hostels a major problem, and I want to work on that."

Aryan Mann, ABVP Presidential Candidate told PTI, "I am a student of Library Science and contesting as the President candidate from Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). I am confident that ABVP will win this election by 4–0 because we work consistently on the ground, year after year.”

Guidelines for candidates, voters

The students need to carry ID cards to cast their votes. The polling hours for day classes are from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. All students who report for polling during the above timings should be allowed to cast their votes, DUSU guidelines mentioned

The candidates or his supporters will not be indulged in any act of gross indiscipline. Physical assault or threat to use physical force, against any member of the teaching and non-teaching staff of any College/Institution/ Department and against any student within the University of Delhi, as per the DUSU guidelines

Colleges need to ensure that all EVMs are properly sealed and name of the institution should be written on each EVM before these are dispatched to the Counting Centre.

Police escorts should be made available for EVMs transportation from Colleges/Institutions/Departments to the Counting Centre.

Result Date

DUSU Election result 2025 will be announced on Friday, September 19. The counting will commence at 8:30 am.

In last year's DUSU elections, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had made a comeback after seven years as it clinched the president and joint secretary positions. The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had to remain content with the vice-president and secretary posts. NSUI's Rounak Khatri had emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. This was the first time that NSUI won the president's post since 2017 when Rocky Tuseed was elected to the chair.