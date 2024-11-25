DUSU Election Result: NSUI wins President and Joint Secretary posts, ABVP also secures two

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DUSU Election Result 2024 out

DUSU Election Result: Finally, DUSU 2024 election results have been announced today, November 25. It's a close contest between NSUI and ABVP. Both parties have secured two posts in the DUSU 2024 elections. According to the sources, NSUI secured President and Joint Secretary posts while ABVP has grabbed Vice President, and Secretary positions in the DUSU 2024 elections. The election results were announced after a delay due to a court order, which required the removal of defacement material, including posters, hoardings, and graffiti, from the university premises. In the college-level elections, ABVP has achieved a clean sweep in five colleges, while NSUI secured all positions in two colleges.

NSUI and ABVP secures two each positions

There was a close competition between both NSUI and ABVP. For the post of President, NSUI's candidate Raunak Khatri has won, while ABVP's Bhanu Pratap has secured the Vice President position. ABVP's Mitravinda Karanwal has won the Secretary position, and NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary has secured the Joint Secretary position.

DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE Updates