DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote counting underway, NSUI takes lead

DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE: The wait is finally over! The vote counting is underway amid strict restrictions. According to the trends, NSUI is leading ahead of ABVP. This year's election is a direct contest between the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). While NSUI hopes to retain some seats, ABVP aims for a complete win. The university has laid down strict guidelines for the candidates, prohibiting activities like bursting crackers or conducting roadshows. Candidates have also been asked to submit an affidavit to the university, with the proforma available on the official website.

