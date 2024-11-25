Monday, November 25, 2024
     
DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote counting underway, NSUI takes lead

DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE: The vote counting is underway amid strict restrictions. Stay tuned to the this space for latest updates.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 25, 2024 11:00 IST
DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE updates
Image Source : PTI DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE updates

DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE: The wait is finally over! The vote counting is underway amid strict restrictions. According to the trends, NSUI is leading ahead of ABVP. This year's election is a direct contest between the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). While NSUI hopes to retain some seats, ABVP aims for a complete win. The university has laid down strict guidelines for the candidates, prohibiting activities like bursting crackers or conducting roadshows. Candidates have also been asked to submit an affidavit to the university, with the proforma available on the official website.

Live updates :DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE

  • Nov 25, 2024 11:00 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who are the key contestants for the secretary post?

    For the secretary's position, ABVP's Mitravinda Karanwal is competing against NSUI's Namrata Jeph Meena and SFI's Anamika K, while the joint secretary's post has ABVP's Aman Kapasia facing NSUI's Lokesh Choudhary and SFI's Sneha Aggarwal.

  • Nov 25, 2024 10:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who are key contestants for vice president post?

    For the post of vice president, ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh, NSUI's Yash Nandal, and AISA's Ayush Mondal are in contention.

  • Nov 25, 2024 10:47 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who are key contestants for president post?

    The battle for the post of president is expected to be closely fought between ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary, NSUI's Rounak Khatri, and AISA's Savvy Gupta.

  • Nov 25, 2024 10:35 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE: Who are key players in the fray?

    The key players in the fray are the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and the Left-alliance of the All India Students' Association (AISA) and Students' Federation of India (SFI).

  • Nov 25, 2024 10:28 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE: NSUI leading ahead of ABVP

    According to initial trends, After two rounds of the counting process, NSUI is leading ahead of ABVP. NSUI's Ronak Khatri has received 2,471 votes while ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary has received 1,829 votes. For the vice president post, Bhanu Pratap from ABVP has received 1,366 votes, and NSUI's Yash Nadal has got 1,900.

  • Nov 25, 2024 10:19 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Delhi University Student Union Result 2024: What was the cause of result delay?

    Initially, the results were scheduled to be declared on September 28, but issues related to extensive defacement during campaigning led the Delhi High Court to intervene and halt the process. The court had instructed the university to ensure all defaced areas were restored and submit a status before announcing the results. The last date was November 26. 

  • Nov 25, 2024 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE: Result will be declared by 4 pm

    The vote counting is underway amid strict rules at Delhi University's North Campus building. More than 53,000 students cast their votes in this election. The results will be declared by 4 pm today, November 25.

  • Nov 25, 2024 10:05 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    DU asks students to sign affidavit pledging to refrain from organising roadshows or rallies to celebrate their victory

    Delhi University has asked all candidates contesting the students' union elections to sign an affidavit pledging to refrain from using dhols, loudspeakers, firecrackers or pamphlets, both in open and closed premises, after the declaration of results. Failure to comply with these conditions can result in the cancellation of a candidate's victory or removal from their elected post, according to officials.

     

  • Nov 25, 2024 9:58 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    ABVP Vs NSUI: Over 53,000 votes, college student union results already out

    A total of 51379 students exercised their votes through EVMs in the Delhi University Student Union Election 2024. Apart from this, voting was also held through ballot papers for the college student union elections on the same day. The counting of ballot papers for the college student union elections has been completed 1 day earlier. In yesterday's election result, ABVP won in 5 colleges, while NSUI captured all the posts in 2 colleges. The results of the college student union were declared yesterday i.e. on 24 November.

  • Nov 25, 2024 9:54 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Who will sweep DUSU 2024 seats?

    DUSU 2024 vote counting is underway.Twenty-one candidates are vying for the four central panel posts. Eight are contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary. There is a direct competition between NSUI and ABVP.

  • Nov 25, 2024 9:51 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    DUSU Election 2024 LIVE: College-wise result update

    Yesterday, Delhi University announced the college-wise results. As per the announcement, ABVP won one seat at Sri Guru Teg Bahadur College, two at Miranda House, four at Ramjas College, two at Law Centre, one at Campus Law Centre, two at Satyawati College (Morning Shift), two at Satyawati College (Evening), two at Lakshmibai College, one at Rajguru College, four seats in Ambedkar College, four in Maharaja Agrasen College, one in Rajdhani College, five in Shivaji College, three in Shyama Prasad Mukherjee College, four in BCAS Bhaskaracharya College and one seat in Bhagini Nivedita College.

     

  • Nov 25, 2024 9:33 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    DUSU Election Result 2024 LIVE: Vote counting begins

    The vote counting has started amid strict restrictions at the Delhi University, North Campus building. Over 53,000 students voted for the DUSU elections 2024. Stay tuned to this blog for the latest updates on results.

