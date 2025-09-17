DUSU Election 2025: Voting time, key guidelines for candidates, voters DUSU Election 2025: Students need to carry ID cards to cast their votes. The polling hours for day classes are from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. Students who report for polling during the above timings should be allowed to cast their votes, DUSU guidelines mentioned

New Delhi:

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on Thursday, September 18. The voting for Day Classes will start at 8:30 am, while voting for Evening classes commences at 3 PM. The DUSU elections will witness a close contest between RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Left-supported SFI-AISA alliance.

The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

DUSU Election 2025: Guidelines for candidates, voters

The students need to carry ID cards to cast their votes. The polling hours for day classes are from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while 3 pm to 7:30 pm for evening classes. All students who report for polling during the above timings should be allowed to cast their votes, DUSU guidelines mentioned

The candidates or his supporters will not be indulged in any act of gross indiscipline. Physical assault or threat to use physical force, against any member of the teaching and non-teaching staff of any College/Institution/ Department and against any student within the University of Delhi, as per the DUSU guidelines

Colleges need to ensure that all EVMs are properly sealed and name of the institution should be written on each EVM before these are dispatched to the Counting Centre.

Police escorts should be made available for EVMs transportation from Colleges/Institutions/Departments to the Counting Centre.

DUSU Election 2025: Key candidates and educational qualifications

NSUI's Joslyn Nandita Choudhary is pursuing a Master’s in Buddhist Studies.

ABVP's Aryan Mann is an MA Library Science student and Hansraj College graduate

Left Alliance's Anjali is a student of the Indraprastha College for Women.

DUSU Election Result 2025 will be announced on Friday, September 19. Delhi High Court has banned DUSU winning candidates from holding victory rallies. The HC has directed police, DU, civil administration to take all possible, permissible steps to stop untoward incident during DUSU polls. The court also warned that if the elections do not take place in satisfactory manner, it may stop the functioning of office bearers, as reported by news agency PTI.

ALSO READ