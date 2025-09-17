DUSU polls: Delhi HC bars election processions on campus, anywhere in city The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on Thursday, September 18, the result will be out on Friday, September 19

New Delhi:

Delhi High Court has banned DUSU winning candidates from holding victory rallies. The HC has directed police, DU, civil administration to take all possible, permissible steps to stop untoward incident during DUSU polls. The court also warned that if the elections do not take place in satisfactory manner, it may stop the functioning of office bearers, as reported by news agency PTI.

The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections will be held on Thursday, September 18, the result will be out on Friday, September 19. The voting for Day Classes will start at 8:30 am, while voting for Evening classes commence at 3 PM. The DUSU elections will witness a close contest between RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the Left-supported SFI-AISA alliance.

The key contestants for the DUSU's President posts are- Joslyn Nandita Choudhary of NSUI, Anjali of Left Alliance (SFI and AISA), Arya Mann of ABVP.

DUSU elections 2025

Nearly 2.75 lakh students are eligible to participate in the polls. Polling for the four central panel posts will take place through electronic voting machines, while college-level elections will continue with ballot papers.

Student groups have begun finalising their nominees. The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) confirmed that six members filed nominations, with four to be announced for the central panel on September 11. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) said eight members filed papers, and its final panel will be declared on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Left-backed student outfits AISA and SFI have already struck a seat-sharing deal, with AISA contesting president and joint secretary and SFI fielding candidates for vice president and secretary.

This year's elections are being conducted under strict anti-defacement rules, in line with the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines.

Last year's election results

In last year's DUSU elections, the Congress-backed National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had made a comeback after seven years as it clinched the president and joint secretary positions. The RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had to remain content with the vice-president and secretary posts. NSUI's Rounak Khatri had emerged victorious in the presidential race, defeating ABVP's Rishabh Chaudhary by more than 1,300 votes. This was the first time that NSUI won the president's post since 2017 when Rocky Tuseed was elected to the chair.

