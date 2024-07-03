Delhi University postpones LLB semester 2nd, 4th and 6th examinations day before exam

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Delhi University (DU) has postponed LLB second, fourth and sixth semester exams that were scheduled to commence from tomorrow, July 4. The new dates would be announced in due course of time.

In a notice issued by the university, it said, "Under the orders of the Vice Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II/IV/VI term scheduled from July 4 are postponed. Fresh dates would be notified in due course of time."

All concerned may please note, informed Professor (Dr) Anju Vali Tikoo, Head and Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

