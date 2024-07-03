Wednesday, July 03, 2024
     
  Delhi University postpones LLB semester 2nd, 4th and 6th examinations day before exam

Delhi University postpones LLB semester 2nd, 4th and 6th examinations day before exam

Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: July 03, 2024 21:19 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

The Delhi University (DU) has postponed LLB second, fourth and sixth semester exams that were scheduled to commence from tomorrow, July 4. The new dates would be announced in due course of time.

In a notice issued by the university, it said, "Under the orders of the Vice Chancellor, the examinations of LLB II/IV/VI term scheduled from July 4 are postponed. Fresh dates would be notified in due course of time."

All concerned may please note, informed Professor (Dr) Anju Vali Tikoo, Head and Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

NTA working on CUET-UG results, date to be announced soon, says UGC chief M Jagadesh Kumar

