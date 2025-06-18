Delhi University launches 'JAIHIND scheme' to train tribal students from Manipur: Know all about it The inaugural two-week programme, from June 17 to June 29, will have 13 boys and 12 girls selected from four government schools in the Ukhrul district. All participants belong to the Tangkhul Naga tribe and were chosen on academic merit.

New Delhi:

Delhi University has introduced a new initiative designed to uplift school students from Scheduled Tribes by enhancing their readiness for higher education and developing crucial life skills. Titled Janajati Immersive Holistic Intervention for Novel Development (JAIHIND), the scheme's first batch includes 25 academically bright students from the Tangkhul Naga community in Manipur's Ukhrul district. The university announced the launch in an official statement, emphasising its commitment to supporting marginalised communities through structured academic interventions.

The scheme was formally launched during a special event held on the university campus, which was also attended by Vineet Joshi, Secretary of the Ministry of Education, who served as the chief guest. The programme aims to provide participants with holistic exposure, bridging the gap between secondary education and competitive academic environments.

What's the goal of JAIHIND scheme?

"The goal of the JAIHIND scheme is to provide school students from remote tribal areas — from classes 9 to 12 — with practical skills and orientation for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), thereby preparing them for a sustainable livelihood and access to higher education," Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said.

The inaugural two-week programme, from June 17 to June 29, will have 13 boys and 12 girls selected from four government schools in the Ukhrul district. All participants belong to the Tangkhul Naga tribe and were chosen on academic merit.

Golden opportunity for tribal students

Joshi called the initiative a "golden opportunity" for firsthand exposure to Delhi and the Delhi University. Drawing on his experience as the former deputy commissioner of Ukhrul, he said, "I understand the unique challenges you face. This program(me) will open new doors and perspectives for you."

He also informed the students about the Pradhan Mantri Vidyalakshmi Yojana, which provides financial assistance to academically capable but economically disadvantaged students pursuing higher education. The programme's curriculum is tailored to local relevance, with skills such as artificial container-based pisciculture and fish feed production part of it due to the absence of natural still water bodies in hill regions, Dean of Academics Prof K Ratnabali said.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Top 10 DU colleges as per NIRF rankings 2025 – Full list here