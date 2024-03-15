Delhi School Holiday Calendar 2024 OUT, know when schools will remain closed

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Delhi School Holiday Calendar 2024 out

Delhi School Holiday Calendar 2024: The Directorate of Education, Delhi has released the academic calendar of all government and recognized schools for the academic year 2024-25.

According to the Delhi School Calendar 2024, this year's summer holidays will start from May 11 to June 30, 2024. The autumn break is scheduled between October 9 and 11 while the winter holiday spans from January 1 to 15, 2025. However, teachers will have to work from June 26 to 30.

The Directorate of Education (DOE) has also directed all school principals to ensure the completion of 220 working days before scheduling holidays and academic sessions. This calendar will be equally applicable to all the schools in Delhi.

Delhi School Admission Schedule

Apart from this, the department has announced the dates for admission in nursery schools of Delhi for Academic Calendar 2024-25.

According to the Delhi School Calendar 2024-25, the application process for admission from class 6 to class 9 will be accepted from April 1 to May 10. At the same time, admissions for non-scheduled programs will be done in 3 phases. For this, the principals will have to send the forms for the admission process to the concerned regional office from July 20 to 26. Then under RTE, admissions for classes 6 to 8 will be done throughout the year.

Admission to Delhi Nursery Schools

According to the schedule released by the Delhi Government, the admission process for the academic year 2024-2025 in Nursery and KG/Class 1 (Entry Class) has started on March 3, 2024, and will be completed by March 15, 2024. Parents preparing for admission to Delhi nursery schools can get their children admitted from 22 to 23 March 2024. It should be noted that admissions for vacant seats on the waiting list will start from April 02 onwards.