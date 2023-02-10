Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Delhi Private Schools Admission 2023: Begins for EWS, children with disabilities at entry-level classes

Delhi Private Schools Admission 2023: The admission process at entry-level for Economically Weaker Sections, Disadvantages Groups and children with disabilities began today. According to a Delhi government official, the last date to submit the applications is February 25, 2023. The application process will be carried out via online mode.

Important dates

The last date to submit the applications is February 25, 2023. On the other hand, the first computerised draw of lots will be conducted on March 3, 2023. An applicant can access the website of the Directorate of Education (DoE) edudel.nic.in and click on the "EWS/DG Admission" link available on the home page for applying, the officials said.

Aadhar Number is mandatory

According to the DoE, it is mandatory for the applicants to submit their Aadhaar numbers to "avoid duplicity" of the application.

The private schools (up to primary level) recognised by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been also included in the computerised online admission system for EWS/DG category admissions at the entry-level.

This can lead to the cancellation of candidature

"Single application shall be filed by an individual applicant for online admission process. Multiple applications filed by any individual applicant shall lead to cancellation of candidature of the applicant, even after succeeding in the draw of lots for admission," a DoE circular said.

A monitoring cell has also been constituted to redress the queries and grievances pertaining to the applications. For any grievance related to the registration process, complaints or queries may be registered at the link - doepvt.delhi.gov.in or at helpline numbers 8800355192 and 9818154069 between 10 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday, it said.

Reserved Seats

As per the DoE, all private schools have reserved 25 per cent of seats for economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) students as well as for differently-abled children.

