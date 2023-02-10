Kasturba Gandhi Schools: Jharkhand government nod to 20 per cent hike in salary of over 1,200 staffers

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kasturba Gandhi Schools: Jharkhand government nod to 20 per cent hike in salary of 1,200 staffers

Kasturba Gandhi Schools: Over 1,200 non-teaching staffers of the 2023 Kasturba Gandhi Schools will get a 20 per cent hike in their salary. The Jharkhand government has decided to provide a handsome hike to the non-teaching staffers. Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave a nod to this decision during a state cabinet meeting.

Hike in the salary of 1,234 non-teaching staffers

"The cabinet decided to increase the salary of 1,234 non-teaching staffers, including night guards, of 203 Kasturba Gandhi schools," Finance Secretary Ajoy Kumar Singh told reporters after the meeting. A total of 25 decisions were taken in the cabinet meeting, he said.

Another decision pertained to the payment of dues to the tune of Rs 2.48 crore to Ranchi-based Heavy Engineering Corporation (HEC) as against the transfer of 647 acres of land for the 'Smart City' project of the Urban Development Department. The government also decided to convert 20 model schools into residential ones.

Trainee nurses in government hospitals

Approval was granted to the provision of a bond for one year of service of trainee nurses in government hospitals across the state on a monthly consideration of Rs 10,000 each. This practice was earlier limited to nurses associated with the Nursing College of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences.

The cabinet also gave its nod to the extension of the distribution of food grains among 20 lakh beneficiaries covered under the Food Security scheme of Jharkhand for one year. The council of ministers also green-lighted the withdrawal of Rs 268.14 crore from the Jharkhand Contingency Fund (JCF) for distribution in 226 drought-affected blocks of the state.

It also decided to appoint transaction advisors for the development of infrastructure at tourist spots under public-private partnership mode. Approval was given for a Rs 79.43 crore road project in Godda. The cabinet also gave go-ahead to a proposal to nominate "Outlook Group" for designing and printing of a Coffee Table Book to be presented to the G-20 delegates.

