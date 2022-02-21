Delhi Nursery Admission 2022: Second list to be out today. Here's how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Nursery Admission 2022 second to be released today

Schools in Delhi on Monday are set to notify their respective second lists for admission to nursery classes. The first list for nursery admissions was released on February 4. Parents and guardians waiting for the release of the lists should note that the same will be released on the official website of the Directorate of Education (DoE). The lists will also be released on the websites of respective schools.

The process for admissions will begin once the second list is out. The students included in the second list will have to take admission between February 22 to 28 at the respective schools.

Delhi Nursery admission list: How to check

1. Visit the official DoE website edudel.nic.in or the website of the respective schools

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'Nursery/KG/Class 1 merit list'

3. Check the name of your child on the list

4. Download the admission list and take a printout of the same for future reference

Delhi Nursery admission: Documents required

Guardians should note the below-mentioned documents will be required for nursery admissions.

Passport size colour photograph of the child

Passport size colour photograph of the parents

One family photograph

Birth certificate of the child

Aadhaar card of the child

Aadhaar card of the parents

Address proof

Delhi nursery admission: The DoE directions

The process for nursery admissions in Delhi, which began on December 15, will conclude on March 31. Currently, the admission process is underway for more than 1,800 schools.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has said that the private unaided recognised schools shall develop and adopt criteria for admission which shall be fair, reasonable, well-defined, equitable, non-discriminatory, unambiguous and transparent.

The DoE has also directed that the number of seats at the entry-level shall not be less than the highest number of seats in entry-level classes during the last three academic years -- 2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22.

According to norms, all private unaided recognised schools admitting children in pre-school, pre-primary and class-l level shall reserve 25 per cent seats for EWS or DG category students and children with disability.

A monitoring committee has been constituted in each district under the chairmanship of the Deputy Director (District) concerned.

The deputy director was also asked to ensure that each private school uploads the criteria and their points on the online module and further ensure that the school shall not adopt those criteria which were abolished by the department and upheld by the Delhi High Court.

