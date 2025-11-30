Cyclone Ditwah School Holiday: Will schools in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry be closed tomorrow? Cyclone Ditwah School Holiday: As cyclonic storm Ditwah is heading towards Chennai, schools in Chennai, various parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to be closed on Monday, December 1. Students and parents are advised to be in touch with their school authority before attending school.

Cyclone Ditwah is heading towards the coast of Tamil Nadu and is causing widespread rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Amid the severe weather conditions, students and parents wish to know whether schools, educational institutions will be opened on Monday, December 1? However, as there is no official notification on the same, students and parents are advised to be in touch with their school authority before attending school.

Schools in various districts of Tamil Nadu- Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam have earlier announced holiday on Saturday, November 29. Meanwhile, the Pondicherry Central University has deferred all the exams scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 29. "As per the communication received from the Coast Guard District, Puducherry and in continuation of the Advisory- Circular dated November 27, it is hereby notified that all classes and examinations scheduled on November 29 shall stands postponed. The revised schedule for the deferred examinations will be communicated in due course," the Pondicherry Central University release read.

As cyclonic storm Ditwah is heading towards Chennai, schools in Chennai, various parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to be closed on Monday, December 1. However, as there is no official notification on the same, students and parents are advised to be in touch with their school authority before attending school.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for these regions. Heavy rain is already battering parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as the cyclone approaches the Indian coastline. The storm moved out of Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon, where it claimed at least 153 lives and left 191 people missing. It triggered widespread flooding and landslides across the island nation.

Due to the impact of cyclone, heavy to very heavy rain at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall are likely to occur over Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Ranipet districts and Puducherry and Karaikal over the next 24 hours. Strong surface winds with speed reaching 60-70 km ph gusting to 80 km ph is likely to prevail over the North Coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

