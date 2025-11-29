Cyclone Ditwah School Holiday: Schools closed in Tamil Nadu; Pondicherry University postpones exams Tamil Nadu Cyclone Ditwah School Holiday: Schools in various districts of Tamil Nadu- Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam have announced holiday. Pondicherry Central University has deferred all the exams scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 29.

New Delhi:

Amid the ongoing intense rainfall in various districts of Tamil Nadu due to cyclonic storm Ditwah, which is expected to make landfall on November 30, schools in various districts of Tamil Nadu- Tiruchi, Thanjavur, Nagapattinam have announced holiday.

Meanwhile, the Pondicherry Central University has deferred all the exams scheduled to be held on Saturday, November 29. "As per the communication received from the Coast Guard District, Puducherry and in continuation of the Advisory- Circular dated November 27, it is hereby notified that all classes and examinations scheduled on November 29 shall stands postponed. The revised schedule for the deferred examinations will be communicated in due course," the Pondicherry Central University release read.

Tamil Nadu School Holiday: Will schools be closed in Chennai, other districts?

As cyclonic storm Ditwah is likely to make a landfall on Sunday, November 30, schools in Chennai, various parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to be closed on Monday, December 1. However, as there is no official notification on the same, students and parents are advised to be in touch with their school authority before attending school.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai, Cyclone Ditwah is slowly moving northwards and is likely to reach the Southwest Bay of Bengal by the morning of November 30. Cyclone Ditwah is likely to cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 29-30 and in the coastal Andhra Pradesh-Rayalaseema region from November 29 to December 1.

The IMD has earlier issued orange and yellow weather alerts across several districts in Tamil Nadu for the next two to three days. A broader list of districts, including Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Virudhunagar, Theni, Madurai, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Salem, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichy, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Ranipet, and Vellore, along with Puducherry and Karaikal, have been issued a yellow alert. These areas could experience light to moderate rains causing waterlogging and slippery conditions on roads.