Cyclone Ditwah: Red alert in northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry as storm approaches; SDRF, NDRF teams deployed The storm has already inflicted extensive damage in Sri Lanka, while India is preparing for possible effects and extending assistance to its neighbour.

After causing massive destruction in Sri Lanka, Cyclone Ditwah is now rapidly heading toward India. The storm is expected to strike the coasts of North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and South Andhra Pradesh at any time today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for these regions. Heavy rain is already battering parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Puducherry as the cyclone approaches the Indian coastline.

The storm moved out of Sri Lanka on Saturday afternoon, where it claimed at least 153 lives and left 191 people missing. It triggered widespread flooding and landslides across the island nation. Cyclone Ditwah, currently impacting the southwest Bay of Bengal and areas near the northern Sri Lanka and Tamil Nadu coasts, has been moving almost directly north at a speed of around 5 km per hour over the past six hours.

IMD update on Cyclone Ditwah

According to IMD's latest update on Cyclone Ditwah at 2:55 am on Sunday, the cyclonic storm continued to move nearly northwards with the speed of 05 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at over southwest Bay of Bengal. At 11:30 pm on November 29, it was centred near 10.7°N and 80.6°E, about 90 km from both Vedaranyam and Karaikal, 130 km north-northeast of Jaffna, 160 km south-southeast of Puducherry, and nearly 260 km south of Chennai.

It is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours. While moving northwards the cyclonic storm will be centered over southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance 50 km and 25 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by early morning and Sunday evening, respectively.

Nearly 300 Indians stranded at Colombo Airport

Meanwhile, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, offering all possible assistance from the state government to Indians stranded in Sri Lanka due to Cyclone Ditwah. Vijayan said that Cyclone Ditwah has caused massive chaos at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, Sri Lanka, leaving around 300 Indian passengers stranded, many of them residents of Kerala.

He said that the Indian passengers have been stranded for the past three days and lack adequate food, water, and basic amenities. "We are concerned about the plight of the stranded people. The Kerala government is ready to provide all necessary assistance."

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force has deployed two transport aircraft -- C-130 and IL-76 -- carrying paramilitary personnel and relief material as part of India's humanitarian assistance extended to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu.

New Delhi launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to assist Sri Lanka in its hour of crisis in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

India on Saturday also sent a contingent of 80 NDRF rescuers and specialised search dogs to Sri Lanka for undertaking relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of unprecedented floods in the neighbouring country following Cyclone Ditwah, an official spokesperson said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel have been divided into two teams. The teams, along with four rescue dogs, took off onboard an IL-76 IAF aircraft from the Hindon airbase near Delhi for Colombo around 4 am on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

