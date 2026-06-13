CUET PG candidates for rescheduled exams got no normalisation benefit: NTA clarifies

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued clarification on Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG 2026) normalisation process following questions raised on social media on CUET PG being held in multiple dates and its normalisation process.

Why were exams re-scheduled?

NTA in a post on X explained that the CUET PG exam was re-scheduled at exam centres in India and overseas taking cognizance of law and order and security situations. "In March 2026, due to the law-and-order disruption at Tura (Meghalaya), and the security situation at certain overseas centres, 565 candidates across 28 subjects could not appear on their originally scheduled dates, for reasons entirely beyond their control.

It’s NTA’s policy to ensure that, as far as possible, no candidate is penalised for circumstances for which they are not responsible," read NTA's X post. NTA conducted the exams for affected 565 candidates on March 29 and 30, 2026.

NTA's explanation on normalisation process

Detailing about the normalisation process, NTA said, "for CUET (PG), NTA’s policy is to report absolute marks for every candidate, in every subject. No candidate's score is normalized — not in the main examination, not in the reschedule. There was therefore nothing the rescheduled candidates were exempted from; they were scored on exactly the same basis as everyone else."

"Normalization across these two groups would in any case be statistically meaningless given the scale involved. For example, in the main examination roughly 16,000 candidates appeared in English against about 120 in the reschedule; in Political Science the figures were about 26,000 against roughly 100; in History about 13,600 against under 80. A cohort of a hundred cannot be statistically normalized against tens of thousands," read NTA's X post.

The score of CUET PG aspirants is computed on an identical, absolute-marks basis. The reschedule changed nothing about how scores were arrived at, it added.

How Social Media reacted?

"Another irregularity and discrepancy has been committed by the NTA regarding the CUET PG 2026 exam; a step-by-step account is provided here—please read it carefully," read a X post.

"Share the score of all students who appeared on 29th or 30th march for transparency," another X post read.

CUET PG result was earlier announced on April 24. For details on CUET PG 2026, please visit the official websites - exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg.

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