CLAT answer key date 2026: When will CLAT answer key be out? Direct link CLAT answer key date 2026: The CLAT answer key objection window will remain open till December 12. The candidates can raise objections on CLAT answer key 2026 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) answer key 2026 will be released on Wednesday, December 10. The candidates can check and download CLAT answer key on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT answer key objection window will remain open till December 12. CLAT 2026 was earlier held on December 7, the exam recorded a significant turnout, with 96.83 per cent of Undergraduate applicants and 92.45 per cent of Postgraduate applicants appearing for the test.

"The Consortium will release the Provisional Answer Key on its official website on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections regarding the questions or the provisional answer key(s) may do so through the designated portal created for this purpose. The objection submission portal will open on December 10 at 5 PM and will close automatically on December 12 at 5 PM," CLAT notification mentioned.

How to download CLAT answer key 2026 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download CLAT answer key 2026 on the official portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. To download CLAT answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in and click on CLAT answer key 2026 PDF link. CLAT answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save CLAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on CLAT answer key 2026 PDF link

CLAT answer key 2026 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CLAT answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on CLAT answer key 2026

The candidates can follow these steps to raise objections on CLAT answer key 2026. Here are the steps to follow to challenge answer key-

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on CLAT answer key objection window link

Use login credentials- application number, date of birth

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

After reviewing the objections received on CLAT answer key 2026, CLAT final answer key and result will be released. For details on CLAT 2026, the candidates can visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

