CLAT answer key 2026: How to know scores through unofficial answer key CLAT answer key 2026: CLAT unofficial answer key 2026 is available on various portals. Know how to check marks through CLAT 2026 unofficial answer key.

New Delhi:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 held today was analysed as moderately difficult. Section-wise, the Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques were analysed as moderately difficult, while the difficulty level of English language and Current Affairs sections reviewed as easy.

CLAT 2026: How to know marks through unofficial answer key

CLAT unofficial answer key 2026 is available on various portals. The candidates can check and download CLAT unofficial answer key 2026 from various websites. To download CLAT unofficial answer key, candidates need to visit the portals which host unofficial answer key. Click on CLAT 2026 unofficial answer key PDF link. CLAT unofficial answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CLAT unofficial answer key PDF and take a print out. Candidates can use the CLAT unofficial answer key 2026 PDF to check scores in their CLAT paper.

CLAT answer key release date 2026

CLAT answer key will be released within a week following the exam. The candidates can check and download CLAT answer key 2026 on the official portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026. The candidates can also raise objections on answer key on the CLAT portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.

How to raise objections on CLAT answer key 2026

Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026

Click on CLAT answer key 2026 objection window link

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting documents PDF

Pay CLAT answer key objection window fee and click on submit

After reviewing the challenges made on CLAT answer key, the CLAT final answer and result will be released. For details on CLAT 2026, please visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2026.