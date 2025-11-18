Chennai school holiday: Will schools remain closed today as IMD predicts heavy rains? Chennai school holiday: As heavy rains continue to lash city, schools are expected to remain closed on 18 November, 2025 as precautionary measures. However, official notice on this is yet to be released. Hence, parents and students should contact with school authorities for latest updates on this.

Chennai:

Even as heavy rains continue to lash Tamil Nadu, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a yellow alert for several districts of the state for Tuesday, warning of heavy rain at isolated places. Amid heavy rain warning, schools are expected to remain closed on 18 November, 2025 as precautionary measures continue, but an official notice is yet to be released. Parents and students need to stay in contact with school authorities for updates.

It should be noted that the IMD had issued an orange alert for Chennai and several coastal districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, projecting heavy rainfall. The IMD in its latest bulletin issued on November 17 predicted light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu till November 23.

Currently, Chennai is witnessing heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal. Because of the heavy rains, schools were ordered to remain closed on Monday (November 17, 2025). Distrocts administrations had closed all government, private, and aided institutions in other districts such as Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Southern TN districts.

Will Chennai schools remain closed today?

As heavy rains continue to lash Chennai, parents and students are wondering if schools will be closed on Tuesday (November 18) too. As per the IMD's weather forecast, heavy rain is likely at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, and Theni districts.

Chennai weather update for Tuesday

As per the weather forecast issued on Monday, light to moderate rain was witnessed at many places over Tamil Nadu, and over the Puducherry & Karaikal area with thunderstorm & lightning at one or two places. For Tuesday, heavy rain is expected at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and Theni districts. Moreover, the IMD predicted light to moderate rain during the early hours of Tuesday.

Chennai: Check weather forecast for next week

November 18: Partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorms.

November 19: Generally cloudy sky with light rain. Light, occasional spells of rain may occur.

November 20: Generally cloudy sky with light rain. Expect mild drizzle or passing showers under persistent cloud cover.

November 21: Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. Strong rainfall is likely at intervals.

November 22: Generally cloudy sky with heavy rain. Heavy showers are expected on and off in the day.

November 23: Generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. Moderate rainfall may appear intermittently with steady cloudiness and mild humidity.

