Tamil Nadu school holiday: Are schools closed in Chennai, other districts today due to heavy rains?

Chennai:

School holidays have been declared in Chennai and other districts following heavy rain alert for the sate by the weather office. After continuous overnight showers and flooding in low-lying areas, district collectors have confirmed a school holiday for November 17 for all government, private, and aided institutions. Apart from this, district authorities have also issued safety advisories urging parents to avoid unnecessary travel, as several arterial roads in Chennai are waterlogged.

According to the weather office, Chennai has been placed under an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain on Monday as the low-pressure area persists over Bay of Bengal.

District/Region Status on 17 November 2025 Reason Chennai Closed Heavy rain, waterlogging Chengalpattu Closed Rainfall & safety issues Tiruvallur Closed Waterlogging alerts Kancheepuram Likely closure (local orders) Continuous rainfall Southern TN districts Open/Local decisions Mild weather

The low pressure, located off the Sri Lanka coast, is expected to move slowly west-northwestwards over the next 24 hours, keeping the north Tamil Nadu coast under an enhanced rainfall regime.

Orange alert issued for several districts

For Monday, the IMD has issued an orange alert for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur and Karaikal with warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Many other districts such as Villuppuram, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari, are also under a yellow alert as heavy rain is likely is expected in these areas.

Chennai is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain on Monday, with a generally cloudy sky and temperatures hovering around 29–30°C.

Tamil Nadu govt urges districts to take precautionary measures

In the meantime, the Tamil Nadu government has urged the administration of various districts to take necessary precautionary measures in view of heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department.

The government said due to the presence of an upper air circulation, a low pressure has formed over the parts of the southeast Sri Lanka coasts and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal as of 8.30 am of Saturday.

Referring to the IMD report, the government added that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over the northeast, delta and coastal districts of Tamil Nadu in the next four days, an official release said.

Advisory issued for fishermen

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into Gulf of Mannar and the Kanniyakumari sea areas, as squally winds are likely to blow at a speed of 35 kmph to 45 kmph with gusts reaching upto 55 kmph, it said. The situation is being continuously monitored through the state emergency operations centre, the government added.

